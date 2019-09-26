Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got up to $2,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

680 E. Basse Road

Listed at $2,002/month, this 902-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 680 E. Basse Road.

The building offers garage parking. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

331 Encino Ave.

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit located at 331 Encino Ave. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 1,960 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect additional storage space and garage parking. In the residence, you can expect a deck and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

3 Amber Glen (The Dominion)

Final, check out this 2,243-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 3 Amber Glen. It's listed for $2,400/month.

The building boasts garage parking. You can also expect to find high ceilings in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

