Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

815 Kings Highway (Beacon Hill)

First, listed at $2,430/month, this 1,568-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 815 Kings Highway.

The building features outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

327 W. Sunset Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 327 W. Sunset Road. It's listed for $2,449/month for its 1,540 square feet.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

9830 Camino Villa

And here's a 1,054-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 9830 Camino Villa that's going for around $2,450/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the furnished apartment. The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $350 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

302 Eleanor Ave. (Mahncke Park)

Last but not least, located at 302 Eleanor Ave., here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,450/month.

The listing promises a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a deck in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

