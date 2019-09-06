Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

18130 Talavera Ridge (Forest Crest)

Listed at $2,555/month, this 1,434-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 18130 Talavera Ridge.

The residence comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8700 Post Oak Lane, #234 (MacArthur Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 8700 Post Oak Lane, #234. It's listed for $2,587/month for its 1,320 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll see air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, offers some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

120 Ninth St.

Here's a 1,047-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 120 Ninth St. that's going for $2,600/month.

In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit, $50 pet fee and $40 monthly pet rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat suitable for walking, is convenient for biking and offers excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.