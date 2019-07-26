Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

221 E. Edgewood Place

Listed at $2,795/month, this 1,890-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 221 E. Edgewood Place.

The unit offers a balcony, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

215 Center St. (Dignowity Hill)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo over at 215 Center St. It's listed for $2,800/month for its 1,424 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a business center, a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and a balcony. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

13414 Heights Park (Shavano Heights)

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 13414 Heights Park. It's listed for $2,800/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and a swimming pool. In the residence, expect to find a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.