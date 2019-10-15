Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7701 Wurzbach Road

Listed at $3,495/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 7701 Wurzbach Road.

In the condo, you can expect a walk-in closet. Building amenities include additional storage space, a swimming pool, outdoor space and a gym. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

326 Lexington Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 326 Lexington Ave. It's also listed for $3,495/month.

In the residence, which can come furnished, you'll see hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

120 Ninth St.

Here's a 1,229-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 Ninth St. that's going for $3,500/month.

Look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment, which can come furnished. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet deposit and a $50 monthly fee.

