Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in San Antonio with a budget of up to $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Listed at $575/month, this 474-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

10819 Baltic Drive (Lockhill Estates)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 10819 Baltic Drive. It's listed for $595/month for its 648 square feet.

The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1140 W. Ashby Place (Beacon Hill)

Here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment at 1140 W. Ashby Place that's going for $600/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include a swimming pool and assigned parking. Cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.