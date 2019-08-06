Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $700/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6600 Fairdale Drive

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 6600 Fairdale Drive. It's listed for $615/month for its 458 square feet.

The building offers a business center and on-site laundry. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan in the residence. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2555 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop

Next, check out this 460-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2555 N.E. Interstate 410 Loop. It's listed for $617/month.

In the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7585 Ingram Road (Pipers Meadow)

Located at 7585 Ingram Road, here's a 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $619/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

