Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got up to $800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

800 Gentleman Road

Here's a 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 800 Gentleman Road that's going for $709/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the residence. The rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat suitable for walking and biking.

4900 USAA Blvd.

Next, check out this 655-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4900 USAA Blvd. It's listed for $715/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry. The listing also promises a fireplace, a walk-in closet, and hardwood flooring in the unit. This rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

3435 E. Southcross Blvd. (Pecan Valley)

Listed at $711/month, this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3435 E. Southcross Blvd.

The building features secured entry and on-site laundry. The unit also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The rental is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

