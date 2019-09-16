Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6014 Blanco Road (Shearer Hills - Ridgeview)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 6014 Blanco Road. It's listed for $705/month for its 662 square feet.

Building amenities include additional storage space. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the residence. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4634 N. Loop 1604 West

Next, check out this 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4634 N. Loop 1604 West. It's listed for $710/month.

The unit comes with a balcony, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1550 Thousand Oaks Drive (Shady Oaks)

Located at 1550 Thousand Oaks Drive, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $713/month.

In the unit, you'll see a fireplace, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8416 Floyd Curl Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 8416 Floyd Curl Drive. It's listed for $714/month for its 760 square feet.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. The property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

22710 U. S. Highway 281 North

Here's a 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 22710 U. S. Highway 281 North that's going for $718/month.

The apartment comes with a balcony and in-unit laundry. This rental is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

