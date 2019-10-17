Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2170 Thousand Oaks Drive (Shady Oaks)

Here's this studio apartment over at 2170 Thousand Oaks Drive. It's also listed for $685/month for its 480 square feet.

A gym is listed as a building amenity. You can also expect to find a fireplace and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $100 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1455 Cable Ranch Road

Here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1455 Cable Ranch Road that's going for $725/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

8711 Bowens Crossing

Listed at $727/month, this 587-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8711 Bowens Crossing.

Building amenities include additional storage space and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

3031 Eisenhauer Road (Oak Park-Northwood)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3031 Eisenhauer Road. It's listed for $729/month for its 634 square feet.

The apartment features a balcony and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

