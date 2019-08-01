Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

18200 Blanco Springs Road

Listed at $803/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18200 Blanco Springs Road.

The apartment offers a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry, garage parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8801 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 8801 Cinnamon Creek Drive. It's also listed for $803/month for its 675 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll see a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

6650 Prue Road (Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road)

Here's a 1,196-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6650 Prue Road that's going for $805/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

4411 Callaghan Road (Thunderbird Hills)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 4411 Callaghan Road. It's also listed for $805/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

10631 Nacogdoches Road (Oak Grove Estates)

Located at 10631 Nacogdoches Road, here's a 724-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $809/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a fitness center and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $400 pet fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor.

