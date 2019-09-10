Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7035 Pickwell Drive

First, there's this studio apartment located at 7035 Pickwell Drive. It's also listed for $801/month for its 517 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you'll see carpeted floors and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and has some transit options.

4634 N. Loop 1604 W

Next, check out this 601-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4634 N. Loop 1604 W. It's listed for $804/month.

The building boasts garage parking. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has some transit options.

1300 Patricia Drive

Located at 1300 Patricia Drive, here's a 717-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $804/month.

The apartment comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9109 Dartbrook Drive

Listed at $808/month, this 612-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 9109 Dartbrook Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has some transit options.

