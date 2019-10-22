Apartments for rent in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in San Antonio if you've got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

18200 Blanco Springs Road

Listed at $803/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18200 Blanco Springs Road.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10631 Nacogdoches Road (Oak Grove Estates)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10631 Nacogdoches Road. It's listed for $809/month for its 724 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and a gym. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8607 Jones Maltsberger Road

Here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 8607 Jones Maltsberger Road that's going for $810/month.

The unit has central air conditioning, a renovated kitchen and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

950 E. Bitters Road

Next, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 950 E. Bitters Road. It's listed for $813/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

205 E. Huisache Ave. (Monte Vista)

Located at 205 E. Huisache Ave., here's a 534-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $815/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring in the residence. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.