Budget apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

Friedrich Wilderness Park is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Friedrich Wilderness Park look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Friedrich Wilderness Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6522 Camp Bullis Road

Listed at $892/month, this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road, is 10.8% less than the $1,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

The building features garage parking and on-site laundry. Also, expect a dishwasher, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

Babcock Road and Luskey Boulevard

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Babcock Road and Luskey Boulevard, is listed for $908/month for its 608 square feet.

You can expect a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

25015 W. Interstate 10

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 25015 W. Interstate 10, which is going for $975/month.

The building offers garage parking. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6947 Oak Drive

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6947 Oak Drive, listed at $995/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

