Budget apartments for rent in Hidden Cove - Indian Creek-Southwest, San Antonio

Hidden Cove - Indian Creek-Southwest is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hidden Cove - Indian Creek-Southwest look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove - Indian Creek-Southwest via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Standing Rock Street

Listed at $1,300/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom space is located at Standing Rock Street.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, outdoor space and a garage. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

War Cloud Street

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at War Cloud Street, is also listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

5010 War Cloud St.

Then there's this 1,425-square-foot dwelling with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms at 5010 War Cloud St., listed at $1,375/month.

The residence has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, laundry and a garage. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

