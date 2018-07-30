Real estate startup claims to save sellers, buyers big money

After their kids moved out, Kassy and Wes McBride decided to move on and sell the house.

“It went on the market on Friday evening,” Kassy McBride said. “On Sunday night, we had over 16 showings and seven offers.”

By Monday it was sold – for more than list price. And, the couple says, they saved $6,600. How? They skipped the typical 6 percent commission that’s split between seller’s and buyer’s agents.

They used Door, a real estate startup trying to shake things up.

“We don’t think it’s fair to charge someone 6 percent of their home price,” said Alex Doubet, the 30-year old founder and CEO of Door.

The Harvard graduate launched his company in the Dallas area and expanded it to other Texas big cities. It opened for business in San Antonio four months ago.

Doubet started Door when he went through the roof watching his mother sell her home and give up a lot of her equity by paying a $53,000 commission.

“She didn’t get a thank you note or a bottle of wine or anything,” Doubet said. “I just thought that was crazy.”

His formula is to charge sellers a flat $5,000 no matter the sale price of the house.

So, for example, if a home is sold for $300,000, a traditional agent’s commission, typically three percent, would be $9,000.

Door charges the flat $5,000, saving the seller $4,000.

The commission to the buyer’s agent still has to be paid. That’s typically about 3 percent, but may be negotiable.

“We had a stager one day, a photographer the next,” Kassy McBride said.

Door markets the homes with photos, 3D virtual walk-throughs and multilisting service sites.

On the buying side, if the McBrides use Door to buy their next home, they should receive a rebate. Door splits any commission it receives from the seller and returns half to the buyer.

The flat fee concept is not entirely new, but Doubet believes its time has come because the internet has changed the way people shop for homes.

“Agents are no longer the gatekeepers of the information that you’re looking for when you’re buying or selling a home,” he said. “I think over the next two decades, we’re going to see a huge swing in how people buy and sell homes.”

Real estate experts point out traditional agents can offer experience and connections and advise consumers to interview several agents and options to find the one that best suits their individual needs.

