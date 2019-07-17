Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5100 USAA Blvd., #1413

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5100 USAA Blvd., #1413 that's going for $905/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 5602 Presidio Parkway. It's listed for $911/month.

Look for air conditioning, a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

13031 Park Crossing

Located at 13031 Park Crossing, here's a 1,182-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $910/month.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very suitable for walking, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

