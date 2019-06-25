Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

14811 Huebner Road (Oak Meadow)

Listed at $1,001/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 14811 Huebner Road.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, internet access and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

5114 Medical Drive

Here's a 1,118-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 5114 Medical Drive that's going for $1,004/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat suitable for walking, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has many nearby public transportation options.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Finally, check out this 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5602 Presidio Parkway. It's listed for $1,005/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center, a swimming pool and an elevator. Also, expect to find a balcony in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

