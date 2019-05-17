Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Antonio with a budget of $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5423 N. Loop 1604 West

First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 5423 N. Loop 1604 West.

It's listed for $1,200/month. In the unit, there are hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

351 Altgelt Ave., #2 (Laddie Place and North Wilson)

Next, here's a 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit at 351 Altgelt Ave., #2, that's going for $1,199/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

21626 Stonewall Parkway (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Then check out this 865-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 21626 Stonewall Parkway. It's also listed for $1,199/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6419 N. Vandiver Road (Wilshire Village)

There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 6419 N. Vandiver Road. It's listed for $1,195/month for its 776 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

20659 Stone Oak Parkway

Finally, check out this 946-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 20659 Stone Oak Parkway. It's listed for $1,175/month.

The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.