Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Antonio if you've got $1,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway

Listed at $1,164/month, this 1,120-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1983 Oakwell Farms Parkway.

Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome, but be prepared for extra fees.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2414 Babcock Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2414 Babcock Road. It's also listed for $1,102/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

16852 N.W. Military Highway

Next, check out this 736-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 16852 N.W. Military Highway. It's listed for $1,104/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7714 Louis Pasteur Drive

Located at 7714 Louis Pasteur Drive, here's a 681-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,107/month.

Expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

17635 Henderson Pass

Listed at $1,127/month, this 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 17635 Henderson Pass.

The building boasts on-site laundry. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

