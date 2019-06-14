Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5810 Worth Parkway (Forest Crest)

Listed at $1,201/month, this 533-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5810 Worth Parkway.

In the residence, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

5002 Wiseman Blvd.

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 5002 Wiseman Blvd. It's listed for $1,205/month for its 986 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry in the unit. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very suitable for walking, is moderately convenient for walking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

17655 Henderson Pass

Here's a 1,171-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 17655 Henderson Pass that's going for $1,208/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and granite countertops in the unit. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

21630 Milsa Drive (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Next, check out this 598-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 21630 Milsa Drive. It's listed for $1,209/month.

The residence includes hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, offers minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Located at 1800 Broadway St., here's a 640-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,210/month.

In the unit, you can expect a hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite suitable for walking and biking, and offers good transit options.

