Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

128 Katherine Court, #2

Listed at $1,400/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 128 Katherine Court, #2.

In the unit you'll find dark hardwood floors air conditioning and ceiling fans, and the building offers on-site laundry. Pet owners take note: neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 1800 Broadway St. It's listed for $1,380/month for its 705 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a 24-hour fitness center and a resort-style pool with tanning areas . In the studio, you'll get a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2727 Treble Creek

Listed at $1,346/month, this 1,206-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2727 Treble Creek.

It features hardwood floors, large windows and a private patio. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

107 Willim Ave., #2

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 107 Willim Ave., #2. It's listed for $1,325/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and central heat/air. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is fairly bikeable.

