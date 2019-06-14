Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Antonio if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

18211 Bulverde Road

Listed at $1,305/month, this 1,181-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 18211 Bulverde Road.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and internet included. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

5602 Presidio Parkway

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5602 Presidio Parkway. It's listed for $1,371/month for its 1,080 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit also features a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Be prepared for a $300 non-refundable pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

633 S. St. Mary's St.

Here's an 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 633 S. St. Mary's St. that's going for $1,310/month.

The residence comes with air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,342/month, this 678-square-foot studio apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

You can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

