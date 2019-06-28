Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Antonio if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6522 Camp Bullis Road (Friedrich Wilderness Park)



First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road. It's listed for $1,438/month for its 1,208 square feet.

You can also expect to see hardwood flooring in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.

2810 Babcock Road



Listed at $1,399/month, this 741-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and a fitness center. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted upon approval.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7733 Louis Pasteur Drive

Here's a 455-square-foot studio apartment at 7733 Louis Pasteur Drive that's going for $1,418/month.

The building has its own fitness center. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

