Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in San Antonio if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

8638 Huebner Road

Listed at $1,505/month, this 1,350-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 8638 Huebner Road.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. The building boasts a fitness center. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

9931 Hyatt Resort Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 9931 Hyatt Resort Drive. It's listed for $1,506/month for its 1,255 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and internet access in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road

Here's a 1,353-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5623 Hamilton Wolfe Road that's going for $1,507/month.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and internet included. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

6155 Eckert Road (Eckhert Crossing)

Next, check out this 1,137-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 6155 Eckert Road. It's listed for $1,513/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry and internet access. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Look out for a $400 1 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Located at 1800 Broadway St., here's an 868-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,515/month.

In the unit, you can expect a hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and bicycle, and offers many nearby public transportation options.

