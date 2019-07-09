Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $1,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

N. Loop 1604 & I-281

Listed at $1,505/month, this 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at N. Loop 1604 & I-281.

In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very suitable for walking, is convenient for biking, and offers minimal transit options.

5623 Misty Glen (High Country)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5623 Misty Glen. It's listed for $1,510/month.

The building offers outdoor space and on-site management. Also, expect to find high ceilings in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

9931 Hyatt Resort Drive

Listed at $1,514/month, this 1,255-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 9931 Hyatt Resort Drive.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1800 Broadway St. (Government Hill Alliance)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 1800 Broadway St. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 868 square feet.

Expect to find a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very convenient for biking and offers good transit options.

