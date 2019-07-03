Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Antonio with a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7727 Potranco Road



First, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7727 Potranco Road. It's listed for $1,709/month for its 1,365 square feet.

The building has its own fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

7403 Wurzbach Road

Here's a 996-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7403 Wurzbach Road that's going for $1,889/month.

In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features a fitness center and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2810 Babcock Road

Next, check out this 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2810 Babcock Road. It's listed for $1,714/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a balcony. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

6155 Eckert Road

Finally, located at 6155 Eckert Road, here's a 1,367-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,785/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry. The building boasts a fitness center and garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome, but there are extra fees.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in San Antonio.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.