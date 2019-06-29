Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Antonio if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5810 Worth Parkway (Forest Crest)

Listed at $1,810/month, this 1,126-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5810 Worth Parkway.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, carpeting and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

23910 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road (Forest Crest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 23910 W. Interstate 10 Frontage Road. It's listed for $1,815/month for its 1,468 square feet.

The building boasts a fitness center. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a fireplace and carpeted floors in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Here's a 1,003-square-foot studio apartment at 17803 La Cantera Terrace that's going for $1,816/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

21630 Milsa Drive (Friedrich Wilderness Park)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 21630 Milsa Drive. It's listed for $1,849/month for its 1,209 square feet.

In the residence, you'll find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, offers minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

