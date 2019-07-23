Renting in San Antonio: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in San Antonio if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5602 Presidio Parkway

Listed at $1,801/month, this 1,516-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence is located at 5602 Presidio Parkway.

The unit offers a balcony, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat convenient for biking and offers some transit options.

5810 Worth Parkway (Forest Crest)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 5810 Worth Parkway. It's listed for $1,810/month for its 1,126 square feet.

The building offers garage parking, assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

2810 Babcock Road

Finally, check out this 883-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2810 Babcock Road. It's listed for $1,821/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

