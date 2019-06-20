Renting in San Antonio: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2810 Babcock Road

Listed at $2,103/month, this 1,228-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2810 Babcock Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include an elevator and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $2,141/month for its 1,323 square feet.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take note: cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

19414 Babcock Road

Finally, check out this 1,518-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 19414 Babcock Road. It's listed for $2,200/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry, granite countertops and internet included. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $250 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent and is somewhat bikeable.

