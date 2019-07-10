Renting in San Antonio: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Antonio with a budget of $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

315 Fair Ave. (Riverside)

Listed at $550/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 315 Fair Ave.

The apartment has air conditioning. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

2020 Clark Ave. (Sunny Slope)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2020 Clark Ave. It's also listed for $550/month for its 960 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1051 Gillette Blvd. (Gillette Area)

Here's a 590-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1051 Gillette Blvd. that's going for $550/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

Wurzbach Road

Located at Wurzbach Road, here's a 372-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $570/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take note: Cats and dog are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

