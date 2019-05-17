Renting in San Antonio: What will $700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in San Antonio if you're on a budget of $700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4107 Medical Drive, #8108

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Medical Drive. It'slisted for $700/month for its 515 square feet of space.

The apartment boasts in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

1506 Schley Ave.(Highland Park)

Here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at Schley and S New avenues Braunfels that's also going for $700/month.

In the unit, you'll get a ceiling fan and hardwood floors. The building boasts assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

1211 Vista Valet

Next, check out this 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft that's located at 1211 Vista Valet. It's listed for $700/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly convenient for biking, and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

11710 Parliament St.

Located at 11710 Parliament St., here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $700/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a swimming pool, fitness center and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately suitable for walking and biking, and offers some transit options.

