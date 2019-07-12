Renting in San Antonio: What will $800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in San Antonio with a budget of $800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

800 Gentleman Road

Listed at $709/month, this 693-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 800 Gentleman Road.

In the unit, you can expect stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable and is relatively bikeable.

7918 Jones Maltsberger Road (Shearer Hills-Ridgeview)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 7918 Jones Maltsberger Road. It's listed for $710/month for its 500 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3435 E. Southcross Blvd. (Pecan Valley)

Next, check out this 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3435 E. Southcross Blvd. It's listed for $711/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, secured entry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed upon approval.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

6654 Winkle Court (Cable-Westwood)

Located at 6654 Winkle Court, here's a 440-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $715/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and central air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property upon approval, but there are extra fees.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

