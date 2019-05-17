Renting in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in San Antonio with a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

West Sunset Road

Listed at $900/month, this 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West Sunset Road.

Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

North Vandiver Road (Terrell Heights)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at North Vandiver Road. It's also listed for $900/month.

Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

La Cantera Parkway

Here's a 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at La Cantera Parkway that's going for $900/month.

In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building offers a business center, a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

653 Delgado St., #4 (Prospect Hill)

Next, check out this 470-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 653 Delgado St., #4. It's listed for $900/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Wolfe Road

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Wolfe Road. It's listed for $900/month.

The building offers a fitness center, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.