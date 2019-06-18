Renting in San Antonio: What will $900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Antonio?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in San Antonio if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

9603 Bandera Road

Listed at $802/month, this 622-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9603 Bandera Road.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a business center and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

8801 Cinnamon Creek Drive

Here's a 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 8801 Cinnamon Creek Drive that's going for $803/month.

The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

18200 Blanco Springs

Finally check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 18200 Blanco Springs. It's listed for $803/month.

The building has a fitness center. The unit comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

