Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7585 Ingram Road



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow, is listed for $519/month for its 485 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building offers an outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

2020 Clark Ave.

Next up is this 960-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 2020 Clark Ave. in Sunny Slope and listed for $550/month.

Expect hardwood flooring and an eat-in kitchen in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Loop 410

Then there's this 603-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at Loop 410, listed at $542/month.

Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

