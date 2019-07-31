Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're seeking a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2003 S. San Jacinto St.

This studio apartment, situated at 2003 S. San Jacinto St., is listed for $550/month for its 300 square feet.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and central air conditioning in the apartment. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1051 Gillette Blvd.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1051 Gillette Blvd. in Gillette Area, which, at 590 square feet, is going for $550/month.

You can expect to see air conditioning in the apartment. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

137 E. Norwood Court

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 137 E. Norwood Court, listed at $595/month.

Look for hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10819 Baltic St.

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 10819 Baltic St. in Lockhill Estates and listed for $595/month.

The building has assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and carpeting. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

120 Elsie Ave.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 120 Elsie Ave., which, with 1,446 square feet, is going for $595/month.

The apartment comes with air conditioning. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

