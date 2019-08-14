Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2003 S. San Jacinto St., #2011

Listed at $550/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2003 S. San Jacinto St., #2011 is 38.5 percent less than the median rent for a studio in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $894/month.

The apartment includes hardwood floors and central air conditioning. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is very suitable for biking and offers a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

10819 Baltic St., #1

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10819 Baltic St., #1 in Lockhill Estates, which is going for $595/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very convenient for walking, offers some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $624/month for its 660 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is very suitable for biking and offers some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.