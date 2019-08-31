Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

10819 Baltic St.

First up, there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 10819 Baltic St. in Lockhill Estates, listed at $595/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

7585 Ingram Road

Next up is this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow and listed for $619/month.

In the unit, expect a balcony, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

3270 Nacogdoches Road

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, which, with 748 square feet, is going for $626/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a balcony and a fireplace in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.