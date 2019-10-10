Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in San Antonio are hovering around $850. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Antonio rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2003 S. San Jacinto St.

Listed at $550/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 2003 S. San Jacinto St., is 37.1% less than the median rent for a studio in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $875/month.

In the unit, expect to find central air conditioning and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

5740 Verbena Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at 5740 Verbena Road, is listed for $600/month for its 100 square feet.

In the apartment, which comes furnished, you'll find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

Lastly, there's this 748-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3270 Nacogdoches Road and listed for $626/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Also, expect a fireplace, a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

