Renting in San Antonio: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for a rental on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in San Antonio look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

302 McDougal Ave., #2

Listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 302 McDougal Ave., #2 in Highland Hills, is 35.3 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in San Antonio, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

You'll find a ceiling fan and air conditioning in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

3270 Nacogdoches Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3270 Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $575/month for its 474 square feet.

Expect a balcony, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the apartment. Building amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

7585 Ingram Road

Then, there's this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 7585 Ingram Road in Pipers Meadow and listed for $619/month.

Look for a balcony, a fireplace and a walk-in closet in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

