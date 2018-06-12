SA home sales, prices increase ahead of busy summer season

SAN ANTONIO - If May is any indication, the San Antonio housing market will be as hot as the South Texas weather this summer.

Following are highlights from the San Antonio Board of Realtors Multiple Listing Service Report for the month of May:

Total Sales: 3,326 (8 percent increase from May 2017)

Average Price: $270,324 (5 percent increase from May 2017)

Median Price: $231,900 (5 percent increase from May 2017)

New Listings: 4,532 (Up over 300 from May 2017)

Active Listings: 9,531

Pending Sales: 2,917

Months of housing inventory: 3.6 months (Down from 3.7 months in May 2017)

"Prices tend to rise in the summer months as demand increases. People often want to move before the next school year starts, making it a popular buying and selling season," said Lorena Pena, SABOR's 2018 chairman of the board. "With such high demand and low inventory, it is important to work with your Realtor® to navigate your options and be ready to make a decision quickly."

