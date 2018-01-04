SA housing market strong, but shortage may loom

SAN ANTONIO - Coming off what looks to be another record year for existing home sales, real estate economists foresee another strong year but caution that a housing shortage may be down the road.

Inventory remains low because sales are up, and prices are up, too.

The median sales price in November was $216,900, according to numbers from the San Antonio Board of Realtors. That's a 9 percent jump over the previous November.

"Even though prices have been rising, it is still relatively affordable compared to other parts of the country, and therefore, I think we'll see more people moving into the state of Texas," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Board of Realtors.

Yun was among the panels of experts addressing a roomful of Realtors Thursday at the the 2018 Housing Forecast put on by SABOR at the La Cantera Resort and Spa.

He also said the housing market should continue to sizzle because the city's job market looks hot.

Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation said, her crystal ball for the new year shows good things ahead.

"Growth, smart growth, targeted growth in the industries of our preference; cybersecurity, biosciences, tech," she said.

But could it all be too much of a good thing? With anticipated population growth, real estate economists voiced concern about a housing shortage in the future.

"Right now, is a very intense musical chairs," Yun said. "Sellers want to sell but they don't know where to find the next one."

Rents are also skyrocketing and Yun said he is concerned that millennials will be priced out of the housing market.

What's needed, he said, is more new home construction to provide relief.

"I hope there is more home-building activity, more supply to tame the price growth, Yun said.

