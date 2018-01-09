San Antonio home-sharing proposal closer to council vote

SAN ANTONIO - Home-sharing businesses will soon have to pay their share of city taxes. Staff with the city of San Antonio have completed an ordinance proposal that will make its way through several committees before it’s finalized by a City Council vote.

The short-term rental ordinance is designed to establish safety guidelines for the tenants and neighbors in the community. On Monday, the draft was presented before the Board of Adjusters.

The proposal calls for renters to register with the city’s Finance Department for the hotel occupancy tax roll and to maintain minimum insurance requirements, a floor plan for evacuation, fire extinguishers and an inspection process. It will also require a $200 initial fee and $100 renewal fee to cover costs of inspection and permitting.

Abe Juarez has renovated several houses that he rents through the company Airbnb. He’s in support of the regulations and said they will benefit people who are following the guidelines.

“It establishes a level playing field. Everybody is paying taxes. Everybody is pricing properly,” he said.

He said he has invested a lot of money in renovating houses that would otherwise have been demolished and believes short-term rentals are a better investment.

“This house has been Airbnb listed. It was renovated. As I look at it, it looks the same. I walk inside, it looks the same. There's no damages,” he said while standing outside a Five Points community rental. “I could take you to a long-term rental property down the street. It's not the same. It requires more maintenance.”

Elena Barnett is paying for her dream home in the Monticello Park neighborhood by renting a room.

“We rent about a 50-60 percent occupancy. All our guests rave about our community. Our home,” she said. She’s also in support of the permits, which she thinks will help even out the pricing for rentals and help the city’s economy.

“The city is losing money on not being able to collect the HOT tax,” she said. “It’s voluntary, but there’s no way of keeping up with all the people who are hosting.”

Airbnb already collects a 6 percent HOT tax for the state of Texas. It issued the following statement regarding a possible ordinance for the city:

We believe that to be regulated is to be recognized and support fair, common-sense rules for short-term rentals. The proposed ordinance sets a clear regulatory framework that will allow our hosts to continue sharing their homes to make ends meet. We are glad the City of San Antonio took time to gather feedback from all stakeholders on this issue and remain committed to working with the city to ensure home sharing strengthens the community. We are committed to helping our community pay its fair share of taxes, and have reached agreements to collect and remit taxes in 340 jurisdictions around the world, including the State of Texas. These agreements generate meaningful revenue for communities and streamline the process for our hosts, and we hope to reach one with San Antonio soon.

The company claims to have generated some $42 million in San Antonio in 2016 in host income and guest spending.

It also said about 40 percent of guest spending is done around the communities in which guests stay.

“Being a homeowner that lives here, I can tell people where the other great businesses are,” Barnett said. “We can support other local entrepreneurs and I just feel like it’s a win-win for everyone in the city.”

The proposal will be heard before the Planning Commission on Wednesday. It’s expected to be heard by the City Council in mid-February.

