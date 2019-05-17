San Antonio real estate fit for the rich and famous

This just in: the priciest rental listing on the market in San Antonio costs $8,500/month — a staggering 186 percent above the median average for three-bedroom rentals nationwide. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only deluxe listing in the city. But just how glitzy do these apartments get, given these astronomical prices?

We took a gander at local listings in San Antonio via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

302 Majestic Bluff

Up first, check out this single-family home over at 302 Majestic Bluff. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 4,174 square feet in size. This spot is currently going for $6,500/month.

In the home, you can anticipate high ceilings, air conditioning and a fireplace. The home offers garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry.

Inhabiting this voluminous home is a human-only thing: pets aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7701 Wurzbach Road, #2301

Next, here's this condo over at 7701 Wurzbach Road, #2301. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,047 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in San Antonio is approximately $1,395/month, this spot is currently listed at $5,900/month.

In the furnished single-family home, you can expect a balcony and air conditioning. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking.

As opulent as this mansion might sound, pets aren't permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

182 E. Edgewood Place

Finally, there's this single-family home over at 182 E. Edgewood Place. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,178 square feet in size. This home is currently listed at $5,000/month. What makes it so expensive?

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and air conditioning. The home has garage parking and outdoor space.

Cats and dogs are not permitted in this deluxe house.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.