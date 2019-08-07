The best-priced budget apartments for rent in Hidden Cove-Indian Creek, San Antonio

Hidden Cove-Indian Creek is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a three-bedroom rental in Hidden Cove-Indian Creek look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove-Indian Creek via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5038 War Horse Drive

Listed at $1,300/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 5038 War Horse Drive.

Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

8202 Tesoro Hills

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling, situated at 8202 Tesoro Hills, is listed for $1,375/month for its 1,407 square feet.

You can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. The rental is cat-friendly and dog-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

4910 War Horse Drive

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 4910 War Horse Drive, which is going for $1,375/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

