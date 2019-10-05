The cheapest apartments for rent in Friedrich Wilderness Park, San Antonio

Friedrich Wilderness Park requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Friedrich Wilderness Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Friedrich Wilderness Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

25015 W. Interstate 10

Listed at $975/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 25015 W. Interstate 10, is 2.5% less than the $1,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park.

The building offers garage parking. In the apartment, expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

6522 Camp Bullis Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 6522 Camp Bullis Road, is listed for $983/month for its 893 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

6947 Oak Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6947 Oak Drive, which is going for $995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you're promised a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.