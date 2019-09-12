The cheapest apartments for rent in Oak Park-Northwood, San Antonio

Oak Park-Northwood is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Oak Park-Northwood look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Oak Park-Northwood via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

33 Lynn Batts Lane

Listed at $925/month, this 690-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 33 Lynn Batts Lane, is 2.6% less than the $950/month median rent for a one bedroom in Oak Park-Northwood.

The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment also has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Nacogdoches Road

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode, situated at Nacogdoches Road, is listed for $1,375/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

2819 Bent Bow Drive

Lastly, here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 2819 Bent Bow Drive, which, at 1,460 square feet, is going for $1,565/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and additional storage space. In the unit, anticipate a fireplace and carpeted floors. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

