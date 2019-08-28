The cheapest apartments for rent in Tobin Hill, San Antonio

It can be challenging to find a bargain when looking for an apartment. So what does a cheap rent on a rental in Tobin Hill look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $945, compared to ann $850 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings in Tobin Hill via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Courtland Place

Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 125 E. Courtland Place, is 15.9% less than the $945/month median rent for a one bedroom in Tobin Hill.

Building amenities include assigned parking. You'll also find in-unit laundry in the apartment. Feline companions are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

111 E. Park Ave.

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 111 E. Park Ave., listed at $825/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1625 McCullough Ave.

Check out this 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 1625 McCullough Ave., listed at $850/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

