The lowest priced apartment rentals in Mahncke Park, San Antonio

Mahncke Park is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mahncke Park look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mahncke Park via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

113 Andrews St.

Listed at $600/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, located at 113 Andrews St., is 40% less than the $1,000/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mahncke Park.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Natalen Avenue

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, situated at Natalen Avenue, is listed for $745/month for its 750 square feet.

Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

223 Brackenridge Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 223 Brackenridge Ave., which is going for $955/month.

Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.